India Top Headlines

Farm Laws to Help Entrepreneurs Close to BJP, Alleges Mamata Banerjee: Major Developments | India News

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the three core farm laws would help some businessmen close to the ruling BJP government. On the other hand, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar said that some leaders were using farmers to sharpen their own ax. Meanwhile, the Center has said that the minimum support price (MSP) fully complies with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

These are the key developments of the day:

1. Mamata Banerjee argued that the farm laws of the center are designed to help some entrepreneurs who are her friends. These entrepreneurs are BJP capitalists and once the three farm laws are introduced, they will try to forcibly buy crops from farmers, he said at a program in Burdwan. The supreme of TMC asked the farmers not to panic and assured them that she will not allow anyone to torture them. “The BJP has some friends like Adanibabus who are crorepatis, zamindars and capitalists. They are big BJP capitalists who will buy crops by force from farmers and store them in large herds already built in Delhi. And when people need the crops, They will. They won’t give it to you, “he said opening ‘Mati Utsav’ here.” This is the reason why farmers in UP, Haryana, Punjab are protesting against agricultural laws, “he said.

2. Stating that the farmers of Haryana are happy, Prime Minister ML Khattar addressed Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, claiming that some “frustrated” leaders were using farmers to make his own ax. Tikait, the Uttar Pradesh BKU leader, whose emotional appeal had recently revived the protest that was losing momentum after the January 26 violence in Delhi, has addressed a series of ‘Kisan mahapanchayats’ in Haryana in the past week. . “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the three agricultural laws were formulated with the interests of farmers in mind. But there are some frustrated leaders whose intention is something else.” Be it Chaduni or Rakesh Tikait, they are doing nothing in the interests of farmers. Instead, they are using farmers to swing their own ax and serve their own interests, “Khattar told reporters.” In Haryana, the farmers are happy. For the few who have been wrong, we ask that they sit down and have conversations. After the threadbare discussion (on farm laws), if the government feels that some things need to be fixed, it will definitely be done, “said the prime minister.

3. The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said that the MSP operations that the country is carrying out fully comply with the rules of the WTO. “We have a Peace Clause under which, for our public procurement purposes, we are allowed to buy in the market and the MSP operations that we are currently doing are fully WTO compliant,” he told reporters. The minister was responding to a question on whether the MSP complies with the WTO, as certain WTO members have alleged that the MSP granted by India distorts market conditions and the government has told protesting farmers that the MSP will continue . According to world trade rules, the food subsidy bill of a WTO member country must not exceed the limit of 10 per cent of the value of production based on the 1986-1988 reference price.

4. The Supreme Court-appointed committee on contentious agricultural laws said it consulted with agricultural processing industries, including ITC and Amul, on the legislation. This is the sixth meeting the panel has held so far. The three-member committee is consulting with stakeholders both online and in person. In a statement, the committee said it had interactions with various agricultural processing industries, associations and purchasing agencies on Tuesday. In total, 18 different stakeholder organizations participated via videoconference in detailed deliberation with committee members, the panel said. These stakeholders included Amul, ITC, Suguna Foods, Venkateshwara Hatcheries, CII and FICCI industry bodies, as well as the Food Corporation of India, the Agricultural and Processed Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Among the sector specific associations, the Horticultural Exporters Association, the Seafood Exporters Association, the Indian Rice Millers Association, the Indian Rice Exporters Association, the Tractor Manufacturers Association , the Cotton Association of India, the Fertilizer Association of India, the Pulses and Grain Association of India and the All India Poultry Feed Manufacturers Association participated in the deliberations. Representatives from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) participated in the meeting in person. “All interested participants gave their detailed views and valuable suggestions on the three farm laws,” the committee said in the statement.

5. Congress will launch its outreach campaign in Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial country, on Wednesday with the party’s general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attending a ‘kisan panchayat’ in Saharanpur. She will participate in the kisan panchayat in Chilkhana under the party’s ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ campaign that will be launched in 27 districts of the state, said UP Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar. He said that several prominent party leaders will participate in the 10-day program. The campaign is starting in 27 districts, including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Budaun, Bareilly, Rampur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheir, Sitapur, and Hardoi Lakhimpur Kheir, Sitapur and Hardoi. said. Congress has been vigorously supporting farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws and hopes to make progress in the state where assembly elections will be held next year.

6. A Delhi court sent actor and activist Deep Sidhu into police custody for seven days in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farm tractor parade against the center’s three new farm laws. Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta sent Sidhu into custody after police alleged that he was one of the main instigators of the violent incidents in the Red Fort. Sidhu’s lawyer, however, claimed that he had nothing to do with the violence and that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The police had announced a 1 lakh rupee cash reward for information leading to Sidhu’s arrest. Tens of thousands of farmers broke through barriers to storm the national capital on January 26, their parade of tractors to highlight their demands dissolved into scenes of unprecedented anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and launched a national insult by raising a religious flag. from the walls of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for the tricolor of India.

7. A 28-year-old farmer from the Rohtak district of Haryana, who was volunteering at the Tikri border protest site on the Delhi border, died after sustaining serious head injuries when he fell from a tractor cart, said the police. Deepak was hospitalized at PGIMS, Rohtak, where he died during treatment on Monday, said Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Aasoda Police Station in Jhajjar District. He said the accident took place on the Bahadurgarh Ring Road on February 5. “Deepak was sitting in the tractor car and distributing rations (to protesting farmers in Tikri). He fell and suffered head injuries. He died during treatment at PGIMS Rohtak, ”added the officer.

8. Activists from the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest march to Parliament ‘gherao’ over the problems of farmers, “rising” unemployment and rising fuel prices. However, the march from Jantar Mantar was stopped by the police on Raisina Road. Congresswoman Digvijaya Singh, along with some party leaders and activists also requested arrest, the IYC said. A public meeting was also held in Jantar Mantar prior to the march which was attended by several high-level leaders, including Lok Sabha Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MPs Deepender Singh Hooda, Congress Speaker Mahila Sushmita Dev and the President of the Delhi Congress, Anil Kumar, among others. Leading the protest, IYC President Srinivas BV alleged that the Narendra Modi government and the RSS are against the people of the country. “The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anti-farmer and against the youth of the country. I want to tell the prime minister and the BJP government at the center that democracy does not allow dictatorship, ”Srinivas said.

(With contributions from the agency)

Original source