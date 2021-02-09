India Top Headlines

Farm Laws: SC Appointed Panel Consultations with Agricultural Processing Industries | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm law issues said Tuesday that it consulted with the produce processing industries, including ITC and Amul, on the laws.

This is the sixth meeting the panel has held so far. The three-member committee is consulting with stakeholders both online and in person.

In a statement, the committee said it had interactions with various agricultural processing industries, associations and purchasing agencies on Tuesday.

Amid turmoil from farmers camping on Delhi’s borders since late November, on January 12 the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to present a report after consulting interested parties during this period.

In total, 18 different stakeholder organizations participated via videoconference in detailed deliberation with committee members, the panel said.

These stakeholders included Amul, ITC, Suguna Foods, Venkateshwara Hatcheries, CII and FICCI industry bodies, as well as the Food Corporation of India, the Agricultural and Processed Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Among the sector-specific associations, the Horticultural Exporters Association, the Seafood Exporters Association, the Indian Rice Millers Association, the Indian Rice Exporters Association, the Tractor Manufacturing Association , the Cotton Association of India, the Fertilizer Association of India, the Pulses and Grain Association of India and the Indian Poultry Farming Association of Feed Manufacturers participated in the discussions.

Representatives from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) participated in the meeting in person.

“All interested participants gave their detailed views and valuable suggestions on the three farm laws,” the committee said in the statement.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping on the Delhi borders for more than two months and are now seeking repeal of new laws introduced by the Center last year, claiming they were pro- corporations and could weaken the mandi system.

The 11 rounds of talks between the Center and 41 protesting farmers’ unions failed to end the stalemate despite the fact that the former has offered concessions, including suspension of legislation for 18 months, which the unions have rejected.

