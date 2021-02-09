Delhi Police Arrest Red Fort Robber Deep Sidhu | India News
NEW DELHI: Delhi police arrested Deep Sidhu on Tuesday in connection with the Red Fort violence on January 26.
The arrest was made by the Delhi Police special cell unit for Sidhu’s alleged involvement in raising the flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day.
The Delhi police had named Sidhu in an FIR filed in connection with the Red Fort incident. According to the FIR, he was present at the Red Fort when a religious flag and a farmer’s flag were placed on the flagpole at the historic monument, sparking mass outrage.
He had also been accused by agricultural organizations of trying to smear his agitation and called him a “traitor.”
Famous for his role as a gangster in the Punjabi film ‘Jora Das Numberia’ in 2018, the 36-year-old was one of the first celebrities to support farmers when they took to the streets against the three laws.
Sidhu claims to be a supporter of strengthening the federal structure to grant more rights to the states. For a long time he has been openly citing Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
Before moving to the protest site on the Singhu border, Deep Sidhu, which belongs to Muktsar in Punjab, had held a protracted protest on the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, where accusations had been made of Khalistani elements leading the protests. protests.
Considered close to Sikh Ideologist Ajmer Singh, Sidhu practiced as a lawyer before joining show business in 2015.
44 cases related to the violence of Republic Day were registered, of which 14 important cases were reported to the Sub-Directorate of Crimes and an investigation team has been formed to investigate the case.
