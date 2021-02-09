India Top Headlines

BJP Bengal Yatra denied entry into “sensitive” pockets | India News

CALCUTTA: On Monday, BJP had to take an alternate route to its ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Murshidabad, West Bengal, after police prevented its rath from venturing into some of the district’s “sensitive pockets”, an official said. high-ranking police officer.

However, the district BJP member, Gourishankar Ghosh, claimed that the party had hinted to the administration about the route being taken for the yatra well in advance, and no objections were raised at the time. The ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in rath was flagged by BJP National Chairman JP Nadda from Nabadwip, Nadia district, on February 6 as part of the saffron party outreach program ahead of the assembly elections. He passed through Nakasipara before entering Murshidabad on February 7.

Party members are interacting with people and distributing leaflets highlighting central government schemes and development work, as part of the yatra. According to the senior officer, the rath “was told to avoid a particular route, which has some sensitive pockets. The vehicle was stopped as it passed through Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Beldanga in the district ”.

Echoing Ghosh, BJP state leader Kalyan Choubey said: “We had discussions with the police before charting the yatra route. However, we were caught off guard when the police stopped us in Beldanga. We sat in the street for at least three hours. ”

“Later, as the police suggested, we decided to take an alternative route through the National Highway 34 bypass, as we wanted to avoid any adverse situation,” he added. Over the next few days, four more BJP tanks will be launched in Bengal.

