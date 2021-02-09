India Top Headlines

Amit Shah rejects Chowdhury’s claim that he sat in Tagore’s chair and attacks Congressional leaders | India News

NEW DELHI: Interior Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in Lok Sabha rejected congressional leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s claim that he sat in Rabindranath Tagore’s chair during his visit to Visva Bharati.

The minister said that the background related to this needs to be corrected as he submitted documents to support his statement and requested the permission of President Om Birla to present them to the House.

“I have a letter from the Vice Chancellor of Visva Bharati in which I have asked for clarification and I say to myself, after analyzing the photos and videos, whether I sat (in Tagore’s chair) there or not.

“He’s said very clearly that nothing like this has happened. The reference to where I sat is a window and anyone can sit there,” Shah said.

Shah said that “a former president of the country, (another former president) Pranab Mukherjee, (former prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi … and even I sat there (window)”.

“And when the Prime Minister of Bangladesh paid a visit, she also sat in the same place and wrote her comments,” Shah said.

Chowdhury had claimed in the Chamber on Monday that Shah during his visit to Shantiniketan sat in Tagore’s chair.

Shah said that before speaking in the House, members must know the facts.

“It hurts the dignity of the Chamber if something raised from social networks is said here,” he said, adding that the member who made the statements made the mistake due to the background of his party.

“I did not sit there. But Jawaharlal Nehru sat in the same seat where Tagore used to sit. This is recorded and the second photograph is of Rajiv Gandhi, who is sitting on Tagore’s sofa having tea,” Shah said with photographs to support your rebuttal.

Shah also rejected certain claims made by Chowdhury against BJP Chairman JP Nadda. He said that since Nadda is not a member of the House, he should not have been appointed.

Times of India