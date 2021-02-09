Afghan President Thanks India, Prime Minister Modi, for ‘Gift of Vaccines and Water’ | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gift of water by signing an agreement on the Shehtoot Dam and 500,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered by India .

Speaking at the virtual summit, Ghani said: “Your attention to Afghanistan and your offerings of the gift of life to Kabul and the people of Afghanistan symbolize the value of decency, democracy, humanity, mutual interest, mutual respect, mutual trust and our world interdependence. ”

“Your decision to provide us with 5,00,000 doses of the vaccine at this critical time when the Indians themselves are searching for all the vaccines could not be a better gift … They will be administered to our frontline health workers and our heroic forces. security. and vulnerable people. We appreciate this exceptional act of generosity, “said Ghani.

On the Shehtoot Dam deal, the Afghan President said: “With the Shahtoot Dam, we will be able to implement our vision of restoring the natural beauty that captured Babur’s imagination. I thank India and Prime Minister Modi for offering this gift. of water, in addition to the gift of vaccines “.

Speaking about the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan, he said: “This is the time for regional consensus and international consensus. For a guarantee of a stable and prosperous Afghanistan. We must ask the world and all stakeholders to respect the rules. sovereignty and international relations. Stop providing sanctuaries and stop interfering in the affairs of your neighbors. ”

The Shehtoot Dam will provide drinking water to two million Kabul citizens and will also be used for irrigation.

The Shehtoot Dam will be built in the Kabul River Basin, one of Afghanistan’s five river basins. Along with the Shehtoot Dam, India has pledged to rebuild Afghanistan by committing to projects worth $ 80 million. India has announced around 150 projects in the conflict-ridden country.

