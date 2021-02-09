India Top Headlines

6.7L renounced Indian citizenship between 2015 and 2019: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: More than 6.7 lakh people renounced their Indian citizenship and took citizenship of other countries between 2015 and 2019, the Interior Ministry informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to figures released in response to a question, Interior Minister Nityanand Rai said that the Foreign Ministry had estimated the total number of Indian citizens living abroad at 1.25 million rupees.

While 1.36 lakh renounced Indian citizenship in 2019, the number was 1.25 lakh in 2018, 1.28 lakh in 2017, and around 1.45 lakh in 2016 and 2015. Meanwhile, around 37 lakh people received Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards since 2005, although the number of those people dropped to 1.91 lakh in 2020 from 3.29 lakh in 2019.

