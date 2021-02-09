2007 terror attack: Azad couldn’t stop crying, says Modi | India News
SRINAGAR: An emotional Prime Minister Modi, while saying goodbye to the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose term ends next week, recalled the emotional and human gesture of the leader of Congress during a terrorist attack against Gujarati pilgrims in Kashmir July 30th. 2007. Four people, including two children, died and six others were injured in the attack.
The terrorists had thrown a grenade on the bus carrying Gujarati tourists in Batpora, Zakura, in Srinagar at 6 p.m. that day. The bus was heading to the Mughal Gardens.
Sharing details of his communication during the attack, Modi said Azad was the first to call him about the incident. “During that call, she couldn’t stop crying.”
Later, Azad went to the airport when the bodies were returned and stayed in contact until the plane landed in Gujarat. With tears rolling down his cheeks, Azad apologized to the surviving tourists as they boarded the special defense plane.
Azad had also sent an official from the tourism department to accompany the bodies, the wounded and their families to Baroda in Gujarat.
