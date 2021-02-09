India Top Headlines

19 deaths not causally related to vaccination currently reported as of February 4: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: Twenty-five hospitalizations have been reported through February 4, which is 0.0005 percent of the total number of people who received vaccine injections, and 19 deaths not causally related to the vaccine, it was reported Tuesday to Rajya Sabha.

The national Covid-19 vaccination campaign began on January 16.

Two vaccines, Covishield, made by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, have received permission for restricted use in emergency situations from the national regulator, State Health Minister Ashwini Choubey said in a written response.

When asked if there were any reports of serious side effects after vaccination, he said: “A total of 25 hospitalizations, that is, 0.0005% of the total beneficiaries administered the first dose and 19 deaths, that is, 0, 0004% of the total vaccinations until February 4, 2021, causes related to vaccination have not also been reported today. ”

On the adverse effects after immunization (AEFI) arising from the use of Covaxin and Covishield, Choubey said that as of February 4, 81 AEFIs have been reported, which is 0.096 percent of the total beneficiaries who have been administered Covaxin.

For the Covishield vaccine, the total number of AEFI is 8,402, which represents 0.192 percent of the total vaccinated beneficiaries, the minister said.

Most of these are minor AEFIs such as anxiety, vertigo, vertigo, dizziness, fever, pain, rash, and headache that are self-limited and all people have recovered.

In accordance with the 2019 New Medicines and Clinical Trials Rules, under the Medicines and Cosmetics Act of 1940, and in view of the urgent need due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Central Organization for Standard Control of Medicines led by the Comptroller General of Medicines of India has enabled the manufacture of two COVID-19 vaccines according to the prescribed procedure and due evaluation of data from pre-clinical and clinical trials.

Common side effects of vaccines under the country’s immunization program include pain, swelling, redness at the injection site, local abscess, fever, malaise and others, Choubey said.

“Adverse events that have been reported from COVID-19 vaccines approved for restricted use in emergency situations include headache, rash, chills, myalgia, fatigue, fever, dizziness, inflammation, and pain, swelling, or redness at the site of injection, vaccination site, erythema, pruritus, etc., “he said.

So far, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Afghanistan, Srilanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Oman, Bahrain, Mauritius, Seychelles, Brazil, South Africa and Mongolia have finished importing COVID-19 vaccines from India, reported the Minister. the Upper House.

Choubey said AEFI cases are monitored through a robust and well-structured surveillance system that includes committees at the district, state and national levels.

On the actions the government has taken to overcome citizens’ hesitancy to receive vaccines, the health minister said that the Covid-19 Vaccine Communication Strategy has been prepared to raise awareness about vaccines and address misinformation against immunization.

The strategy aims at the early dissemination of factual information on vaccines and the vaccination process. This is being done through multimedia platforms (print / electronic / social media) and the participation of various stakeholders, community leaders and influencers to get to the last mile, he said.

Reference page