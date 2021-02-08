India Top Headlines

Uttarakhand glacier outbreak: 15 people rescued, 14 bodies recovered from different places | India News

CHAMOLI (UTTARAKHAND): So far 15 people have been rescued, while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations after the glacier outbreak in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Chamoli police said on Monday.

“Relief and rescue operations for those stranded in the tunnel continue. Efforts are being made to open the way by entering the tunnel with the help of JCB. So far, a total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered. from different places, “Chamoli police tweeted.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) removed debris and mud in the tunnel near the Tapovan dam here in Chamoli district on Monday, following the glacier outbreak that caused heavy flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda.

Forces from the ITBP, the Indian Army, the SDRF and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are involved in the recovery in the affected areas.

The Tapovan Hydroelectric Power Dam, also known as the Rishi Ganga Project, was completely washed out after a glacier blast in Chamoli, said the initial report of the Indian Air Force as an advanced light helicopter (ALH) deployed in Joshimath has carried out a survey of the affected areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives due to the glacial outbreak.

On the cause of the disaster, the Chief Minister said that experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outbreak, adding that the government is focusing on saving people’s lives and the rescue operation.

A glacier that broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of ​​the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday caused massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Times of India