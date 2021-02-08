India Top Headlines

Uttarakhand glacier eruption: CM Rawat will visit affected areas tomorrow | India News

JOSHIMATH: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reported on Monday that he will visit the areas affected by the glacier outbreak in Chamoli tomorrow and also meet people there.

“Tomorrow I plan to visit the affected areas and will also meet people. Our relief and rescue operations continue in full swing and we are doing everything we can to save lives,” Rawat told ANI.

The Chief Minister was in Joshimath to take stock of the situation after Sunday’s avalanche.

He also reported that a joint team of NDRF, SDRF and the Indian Army continuously conducts the rescue operation.

“A joint NDRF, SDRF and Army team is conducting a rescue operation. The team has reached the 130-meter mark in the Tapovan tunnel. It may take 2-3 hours to reach point t,” he said.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand was briefed by MS Rawat, ADG Western Command ITBP, about the rescue operations being carried out in the Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has held a review meeting on the disaster relief operation following the outbreak of a glacier in Chamoli and released 20 million rupees from the State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue operation. from the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, causing massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaging homes and the nearby Rishiganga power project. So far, the bodies of 24 people have been recovered from different locations after the avalanche, Uttarakhand police said.

