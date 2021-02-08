India Top Headlines

Two TMC MLAs Who Joined BJP Meet Mamata, Fuel Speculation | India News

CALCUTTA: Two TMC MLAs who joined the BJP met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, fueling speculation about her next political move.

Bongaon MLA Biswajit Das and Noapara MLA Sunil Singh met Banerjee in his chamber at the assembly.

The two lawmakers said they met with the chief minister regarding development works in their constituencies, which are located in the North 24 Parganas district.

BJP state chairman Dilip Ghosh dismissed any political motives behind the meeting, saying they had given prior information to the party on the matter.

“Nothing should be read. As the MLA, they can always meet with the prime minister to discuss development issues in their constituencies,” he said.

Das and Singh had switched to the BJP after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but did not resign as TMC’s MLA.

After the meeting, the two MLAs said the prime minister assured them to discuss the issues they raised.

The Trinamool Congress did not comment on the development.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 18 MLAs and one deputy from Trinamool Congress, three MLAs each from Congress and the CPM, and one from the CPI have joined the BJP.

However, except for former ministers Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, none of them resigned as MLA.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are likely to take place between April and May.

Times of India