The nation must be cautious of the new FDI: Destructive foreign ideology: PM Modi | India News
NEW DELHI: While emphasizing the need for more FDI (Foreign Direct Investment), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned the nation with regard to a new form of FDI which he referred to as “foreign destructive ideology”.
Prime Minister Modi said on Monday that the country should be warned against outside influences that he referred to as “foreign destructive ideology.”
“The nation is progressing and we are talking about FDI, but I see that a new FDI has come to the fore. We have to protect the nation from this new FDI. We need Foreign Direct Investment, but the new FDI is ‘destructive foreign ideology.’ we have to protect ourselves from that, “said Prime Minister Modi in his response to the Motion of Thanks in the president’s speech at Rajya Sabha.
“A new entity has emerged in the country: ‘Andolan Jivi’. They can be seen where there is a protest, either by agitation of lawyers, students or workers, explicitly or implicitly. They cannot live without ‘andolan’, we have to identify them and protect the nation from them, “he added.
The Prime Minister also said that the eyes of the world are on India and there are expectations that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet.
Prime Minister Modi’s statement comes as farmers’ agitation against the farm laws recently enacted by the Center has turned international. The tweets by pop star Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg backing protesting farmers have sparked a major dispute across the country, calling it a blow to the country’s reputation.
On Friday, the Rajya Sabha debate marathon on the motion of thanks to the president’s speech concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the debate that lasted for three days.
The discussion was one of the longest debates with high membership participation, officials said.
Eighteen members of the BJP, seven from Congress and 25 from other parties participated in the debate.
Prime Minister Modi said on Monday that the country should be warned against outside influences that he referred to as “foreign destructive ideology.”
“The nation is progressing and we are talking about FDI, but I see that a new FDI has come to the fore. We have to protect the nation from this new FDI. We need Foreign Direct Investment, but the new FDI is ‘destructive foreign ideology.’ we have to protect ourselves from that, “said Prime Minister Modi in his response to the Motion of Thanks in the president’s speech at Rajya Sabha.
“A new entity has emerged in the country: ‘Andolan Jivi’. They can be seen where there is a protest, either by agitation of lawyers, students or workers, explicitly or implicitly. They cannot live without ‘andolan’, we have to identify them and protect the nation from them, “he added.
The Prime Minister also said that the eyes of the world are on India and there are expectations that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet.
Prime Minister Modi’s statement comes as farmers’ agitation against the farm laws recently enacted by the Center has turned international. The tweets by pop star Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg backing protesting farmers have sparked a major dispute across the country, calling it a blow to the country’s reputation.
On Friday, the Rajya Sabha debate marathon on the motion of thanks to the president’s speech concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the debate that lasted for three days.
The discussion was one of the longest debates with high membership participation, officials said.
Eighteen members of the BJP, seven from Congress and 25 from other parties participated in the debate.