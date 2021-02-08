India Top Headlines

The eyes of the world are on India, we are expected to contribute to the betterment of the planet: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: The eyes of the world are on India and there are expectations that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to the Motion of Thanks in the President’s speech at Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi also said that India is a young and enthusiastic land of opportunity and will not pass up opportunities.

“The whole world is struggling with various challenges. Who would have thought that mankind would have to witness such circumstances … The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations of India and there is confidence that India it will contribute to the improvement of our planet, “he said.

“India is truly a land of opportunity. Various opportunities await us, so a young nation, full of enthusiasm and a nation that strives to make dreams come true, with determination, will never just let these opportunities pass.” “he added.

In addition, he expressed his gratitude to the parliamentarians for expressing their views and enriching the discussions.

“In Rajya Sabha, more than 50 MPs expressed their invaluable opinions on various issues for more than 13 hours. I express my gratitude to all MPs for enriching these discussions,” he said.

He also criticized opposition parties for boycotting President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, saying: “It would have been nice if everyone was there to hear the presidential speech as well, but it was so powerful that even though they didn’t listen, he was able to say a lot and his message. arrived, “said Prime Minister Modi.

When the prime minister delivered his speech, the Trinamool Congress parliamentarians went on strike.

On Friday, the Rajya Sabha debate marathon on the motion of thanks to the president’s speech concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the debate that lasted for three days.

The discussion was one of the longest debates with high membership participation, officials said.

Eighteen members of the BJP, seven from Congress and 25 from other parties participated in the debate.

Times of India