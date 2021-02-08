India Top Headlines

Schools open in Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar | India News

BHUBANESWAR / JAIPUR / KOTA / PATNA: After a gap of more than 10 months, students from Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar attended school on Monday, following strict Covid-19 guidelines. While students from classes IX and XI returned to schools in Odisha, students from classes VI to VIII returned to schools in Rajasthan and Bihar, and students from the upper classes had previously entered school in these two state.

Schools in Bihar reported more than 70% attendance. Schools in Rajasthan had lower student participation, as most parents were reluctant to send their children, while some schools did not open at all due to low attendance.

Odisha had average attendance at its schools, and teachers said more students would return in due course. Upper secondary schools in the state introduced staggered schedules for physical classes to avoid overcrowding. “Meeting friends was a great attraction to go back to school after so many months,” said Pratima Sahu, a Class IX student at Unit-IV Girls’ Secondary School in Odisha.

Three students, two in Jhalrapatan and one in Jhalawar city, and a teacher at a public school in Bhawanimandi, Rajasthan, were found to be Covid-19 positive on Sunday. A medical team led by CMHO visited the two schools and collected samples from the contacts and their families on Monday.

All Patna schools claimed strict adherence to Covid protocols. Sister M Serena AC, Principal of Carmel High School, said attendance was more than they expected for the first day.

Times of India