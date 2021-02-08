India Top Headlines

Reducing entry marks falls short of standards: SC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that lowering cut-off grades for admission to courses does not lower education standards and overturned the Union government by ordering the reduction of grades by 10% percentage points to help private universities fill nearly 7,000 BDS seats for the 2020-21 academic year by February 18.

A bench of judges LN Rao and Krishna Murari accepted the argument of defender Maninder Singh that the government could not have refused to accept the recommendations of the Dental Council of India to reduce the scores by 20% of percentage points on the basis that reducing the cutoff mark could have an adverse impact on educational standards. Singh had said that the Center had previously accepted similar recommendations to lower the limit for super-specialty courses in medical sciences.

In drafting the sentence, Judge Rao said: “If lowering the minimum qualifications is equivalent to lowering the standards, the Center would not do it for the super specialty courses. We agree with Singh, the petitioners’ attorney, that lowering the minimum grades and lowering the percentile for admission to the freshman BDS course would not amount to lowering education standards. ”He ordered admissions to BDS courses strictly by merit and said that the admission process will be completed by February 18.

It also found force in the additional argument of Attorney General Aishwarya Bhati that the fees charged by private dental schools were an impediment to filling seats. “Private university administrations should consider reducing the fee they charge to encourage students to join universities,” he said.

The order implies that general category candidates with 40 percentage points, SC / ST / OBC with 30 percentage points, and candidates with physical disabilities with 35 percentage points would be eligible for admission to BDS courses at government and private universities. Singh argued that 7,000 seats in the BDS courses were vacant and the available infrastructure would be wasted.

