Rahul Gandhi urges relief work in Uttarakhand without hindrance | India News

India Top Headlines

The whole country is with Uttarakhand. At this time, it is very important that there are no obstacles in the relief work for the next few days. I …… – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1612767806000

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday mourned the deaths of people in the Uttarakhand glacier blast and said there should be no obstacles in relief work for a few days.“The whole country is with Uttarakhand. Right now, the most important thing is that there should be no obstacles in the relief work for the next few days. I stand with the victims with all my heart and wish for their safety,” Rahul said. Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi urged party workers to assist authorities in rescue and relief operations.

A glacier explosion in the Tapovan-Reni area of ​​the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday caused massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Around 203 people are missing and 11 bodies have so far been recovered, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the relatives of those who lost their lives.

On the cause of the disaster, the Chief Minister said that experts can explain the reason behind the glacier’s outbreak, adding that the government is focusing on saving people’s lives and the rescue operation.