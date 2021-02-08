India Top Headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addressed Rajya Sabha: Highlights | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Monday in response to the debate on the motion of thanks that concluded last week.

On Friday, the Rajya Sabha debate marathon on the motion of thanks to the president’s speech had concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion that lasted over three days.

Initially, the opposition parties were interested in a separate discussion on the new farm laws, but then agreed on a proposal to include it as part of the discussion on the motion of thanks.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi Response to debate:

* In Rajya Sabha, more than 50 Members of Parliament (MP) expressed their views for more than 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable opinions. So I express my gratitude to all Members.

* India is truly a land of opportunity. Various opportunities await us, so a young nation, full of enthusiasm and a nation that strives to make dreams come true will never miss these opportunities.

* The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India and there is confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet.

