PM Modi talks to US President Joe Biden and says “committed to the rules-based international order” | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with United States President Joe Biden on Monday and conveyed his wishes for success.“I spoke with POTUS Joe Biden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to expand our cooperation against climate change,” Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi said both were committed to a rules-based international order.

“We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to promote peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” the Prime Minister said.