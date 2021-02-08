People’s Conference elected president of Kupwara DDC with the support of the Apni Party | India News

India Top Headlines

SRINAGAR: The Sajjad Lone Peoples Conference, which has five members in the Kupwara District Development Council (DDC), succeeded on Monday in securing the post of Kupwara DDC chair with the support of three members of the Apni Party and others. two despite four NC members abstaining from voting.

In addition to the support of the Apni Party, PC’s Irfan Panditpuri was endorsed by a member of the Awami Ittehad Party and an independent candidate, authorities said.

“The party was hoping that another three members would remain absent and force the authorities to postpone the election due to lack of a quorum, but they appeared,” NC sources said.

A member of the People’s Conference was also elected vice president of Kupwara DDC.

However, the Baramulla DDC was unable to elect a president and vice president due to lack of a quorum. Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Baramulla postponed the elections for 10 days. Official sources said that only seven members showed up and a quorum 10 was required. Among those present were Safina Baig (Independent), Muhammad Muzaffar (Independent), three members of the CP and two of the Apni Party. Those who did not appear were two members of the National Conference, the People’s Democratic Party and Congress, and Irfan Hafiz Lone (Independent).

The rules governing the election of CDD presidents / vice-presidents require a force of two-thirds of the elected members to achieve a quorum in the first instance. However, the quorum for the second and subsequent electoral assemblies requires a simple majority which, for the Baramulla district, would mean eight members present in the second instance.

In Budgam, the independent candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan was elected president of the DDC, while Nazir Jahar of NC was elected vice president.

Meanwhile, a meeting notice was issued on Monday for the conduct of the February 13 elections for the President and Vice President of Bandipora DDC.

