Pak intruder shot to death at international border | India News

JAMMU:

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the international border in Jammu’s Samba sector on Monday.

A BSF spokesperson said: “At around 9.45 am, vigilant BSF troops observed a Pakistani intruder heading towards the security fence near the Chak Faquira border post in the Samba sector. Despite repeated warnings, he kept advancing towards the fence and the troops fired at him ”.

The spokesperson added that the body of the intruder was later recovered by BSF from the fenced area, some 40 meters into Indian territory. A Pakistani intruder died in the same area on November 23, 2020 and a tunnel was also recently detected nearby.