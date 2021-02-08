India Top Headlines

Opposition, protesting farmers criticize Prime Minister Modi’s comments on ‘andolan jeevi’, ‘FDI’: Key developments | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Monday on “andolan jeevi” and “foreign destructive ideology (FDI)” came under severe criticism from the opposition and farmers protesting the three farm laws. They said that these terminologies were an insult to farmers.

Responding to the motion of thanks in the president’s speech at Rajya Sabha, the prime minister attacked those who were fueling the protests. Calling the “new generation” of agitators “andolan jeevi”, he said that it cannot survive without an agitation and that the nation should protect itself against them.

Modi also made a pun on the term FDI, which stands for Foreign Direct Investment, and said that a new type of FDI has emerged in the country, which stands for “destructive foreign ideology.”

These are the key developments of the day:

1. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, protesting against the centre’s new agricultural laws, took offense at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on “andolan jeevi” and said it was an insult to farmers. The general body of farmers’ unions said that it was the ‘andolans’ (movement) that liberated India from colonial rule and claimed that they were proud to be’ andolan jeevi ‘. The SKM “condemns the insult” of farmers by the prime minister, according to a statement from the organization issued by its leader Darshan Pal. “The farmers would like to remind the prime minister that it is the ‘Andolan people’ who have liberated India from the colonial rulers and that is why we are proud to be ‘andolan jeevi.’ Attacking the BJP, the SKM said: “It is the BJP and its predecessors who never did any ‘andolan’ against the British and were always against the ‘andolans’. They are still afraid of public movements.”

2. CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury criticized Modi for his speech in Parliament, claiming it was full of “falsehoods”. “The Prime Minister’s speech is full of falsehoods. We have always sought agricultural reforms to strengthen Indian agriculture, ensure food security with healthy remuneration for farmers. NOT to destroy Indian agriculture and annihilate farmers, all for the benefit of friendly companies. Repeal three black laws, “he said in a tweet. He also objected to the Prime Minister’s statements in Rajya Sabha that a new “breed” of agitators called “andolan jeevi” has emerged in the country. “Aandolan jeevi”? Yechury said in his second tweet. “People are protesting to save their lives and for safety, for greater opportunities and to guarantee better livelihoods. Protesters are patriots, not parasites. Those who take power with the force of protests are.”

3. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged Prime Minister Modi not to link the agitation against agricultural laws to any religion or community, saying that he should instead focus on giving farmers “justice”. The SAD chief told reporters here that farmers are on a platform against the center’s three controversial farm laws. “We should all be clear that farmers are fighting for the welfare of the ‘annadaata’ in general and we should not try to divide this fight by trying to limit it to one religion or community,” Badal appealed to the prime minister, adding that instead, he should focus in guaranteeing “justice” to farmers.

4. Congress claimed that Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Parliament was unfounded and that he betrayed the farmers by not saying anything to solve their problems. Farmers expected the prime minister to address their complaints and all eyes were on him, but he disappointed them by failing to provide a solution to their more than 75-day agitation against the new farm laws, the congressional leader told reporters, Mallikarjun Kharge. He said the prime minister should have announced the repeal of agricultural laws and the introduction of new ones after broader consultations with all stakeholders.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should understand the difference between a model law and the three new agricultural laws, the PNC said, hours after the prime minister cited the support of former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar for the agricultural reforms to back up his point about reversing the opposition in the Rajya Sabha. NCP National Spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik also said the Sharad Pawar-led party was not against the reforms, but demanded the repeal of the three controversial agricultural marketing laws. Citing Sharad Pawar’s support for agricultural reforms when he was agriculture minister, Modi said in Rajya Sabha: “Those who turn 180 degrees may agree with him (former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh) … If they could to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it be done. ”

6. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar noted that the new agricultural laws are of interest to farmers and expressed hope that the center will directly address doubts about legislation that have arisen in some states. He stated that the controversy surrounding the new laws will have no impact in Bihar, where the Agricultural Products Market Committees (APMC) were eliminated more than a decade ago and a viable alternative system was established. He also welcomed the assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will not be changed while agricultural reforms are introduced. “It is good that the government has made it clear that MSPs are there to stay … these laws have been enacted for the betterment of farmers. Bihar has not been affected by controversy since we abolished APMCs long ago.” The alternative procurement system has given farmers the opportunity to sell their produce wherever they want, and it is working well, “Kumar told reporters in response to inquiries about the ongoing upheavals.

7. Farmers in Chandigarh forced their way through police barricades to protest in front of the venue of a meeting called by the BJP, resulting in the cancellation of the event attended by the head of the state party Ashwani Sharma. Despite the heavy police presence, protesting farmers broke through police barricades set up in various locations and reached the Pandora Mohalla meeting place here. Sharma was scheduled to meet with party leaders, officials said. Farmers led by Kirti Kisan Union activists staged an off-site sin and accused the BJP of spoiling the environment by organizing rallies despite ongoing agitation against the center’s new farm laws. The farmers said they will continue to oppose the BJP until the Center repeals its farm laws. Subsequently, the meeting was canceled.

8. The Rajasthan Congress will hold public meetings in all blocks of the state on February 10 in support of farmers’ agitation against the three new agricultural laws. Through the meetings, the party will make people aware of the “harmful effects” of the laws and motivate them to support the peasant movement, a congressional spokesman said in a statement. Farmers and their families participating in the protest will be honored and a tribute will be paid to farmers who lost their lives during the movement, according to the statement. “The livelihoods of millions of farmers have been threatened by the three farm laws passed by the Center in the interests of their capitalist friends. This is why farmers across the country are fighting to save their farms,” ​​he said .

