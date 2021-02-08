India Top Headlines

Ladakh East Row: Government Says Emergency Procurement of Certain Weapons and Equipment is Done by the Armed Forces | India News

NEW DELHI: The armed forces have made emergency purchases of certain weapons and equipment to bolster combat potential in light of the clash on Ladakh’s eastern border, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

State Defense Minister Shripad Naik said the armed forces are acquiring specific terrain and weather equipment to thwart the likely threat from India’s “northern adversary”, in a clear reference to China.

Upon specific inquiry, the minister also said that no special allowances are given to the families of armed forces personnel who are found along the border with China.

“Based on the threat perception and available technology, the military is acquiring specific terrain and weather equipment to thwart the likely threat from our northern adversary,” he said in a written response.

“In the current confrontation, the armed forces have made emergency purchases for certain weapons and equipment to bolster their combat potential,” Naik said.

About 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are currently deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides have stood their ground and are showing their readiness for the long term, amid ongoing diplomatic and military talks to find a friendly solution.

The confrontation began in early May last year after a clash between soldiers from the two sides near Pangong Lake.

In the ninth round of military talks last month, the two sides agreed to press for an early troop withdrawal and resolved to continue “effective efforts” to stabilize and control the situation in eastern Ladakh.

In response to another question, Naik said that there have been no cases of complaint received at Army headquarters about the quality of food served to Jawans in the past three years.

“Complaints are handled by command headquarters and below, wherever they are received,” he said.

