Isro will launch Brazil’s Amazonia-1, 20 satellites on February 28; will be NSIL’s first full trade mission, IN-SPACe | India News

NEW DELHI: On its first mission in 2021, the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) will launch the Brazilian Amazonia-1 satellite as the main payload and another 20 satellites from Sriharikota at 10:23 AM on February 28. The launch of the PSLV-C51 is the first dedicated trade mission for NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), a power supply under the Department of Space.The 20 passenger satellites include one Isro nano satellite (INS-2TD), four commercial satellites booked through the newly formed space facilitator National Space Promotion and Authorization Center of India (IN-SPACe) and 15 commercially organized satellites by the own NSIL.The four satellites being launched through IN-SPACe are three UNITYsats from a consortium of three Indian academic institutes and a Satish Dhawan satellite from startup Space Kidz India. Space Kidz India said that the Satish Dhawan satellite, named after former Isro president Satish Dhawan, aims to study space radiation and the magnetosphere. This will be its second satellite after Kalamsat to be launched by Isro.UNITYsat is a combination of three satellites designed and built as a joint development by Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur (JITsat), GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur, (GHRCEsat), and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore ( Sri Shakthi Sat).A satellite, ‘Anand’, built by Indian space startup Pixxel, is also part of the launch. ‘Anand’ is the first in a series of Earth observation satellite constellations that aims to monitor the planet 24×7 and provide data to detect, monitor and predict global phenomena in real time. Data from the ‘Anand’ satellite will be used to detect early wildfires, oil spills and gas leaks, address air and water pollution levels, and solve crop pest and disease problems in time.

NSIL is conducting this PSLV-C51 / Amazonia-1 mission under a commercial agreement with Spaceflight Inc, USA Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), it took eight years to develop. This satellite will strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region and analyze diversified agriculture throughout the Brazilian territory, according to a statement from Isro.

Isro president K Sivan had previously called the upcoming launch of the PSLV-C51, dedicated to private satellites, “as part of space reforms”, which aim to increase the participation of private companies in the space sector.