India will have 17 Rafale jets in March; full fleet by 2022: Rajnath Singh | India News
NEW DELHI: India will have 17 Rafale aircraft by March this year and the entire fleet of combat aircraft purchased by the country will arrive in April 2022.
In 2016, India had signed an intergovernmental agreement with France purchase 36 Rafale Jet aircraft at a cost of Rs 59 billion.
“I want to inform that until 11 Rafale arrive and by this March 17 Rafale will be in our land. I also inform that all Rafale will arrive in India in April 2022,” said the minister while answering a question in the Rajya Sabha. .
Singh said that all types of aircraft new to the IAF are traditionally brought in through a proper ceremony.
The first five IAF Rafale aircraft were formally incorporated into the IAF on September 10, 2020. Arrangements for this event were made primarily through local IAF resources.
Total spending at the event was Rs 41.32 lakhs, including Rs 9.18 lakh of GST.
To another complementary consultation on whether the government will privatize some aspects of defense in the coming days, the minister said that “we are giving special emphasis to indigenization.”
He said that 101 items have been identified that will be manufactured locally and not imported. ”
In 2016, India had signed an intergovernmental agreement with France purchase 36 Rafale Jet aircraft at a cost of Rs 59 billion.
“I want to inform that until 11 Rafale arrive and by this March 17 Rafale will be in our land. I also inform that all Rafale will arrive in India in April 2022,” said the minister while answering a question in the Rajya Sabha. .
Singh said that all types of aircraft new to the IAF are traditionally brought in through a proper ceremony.
The first five IAF Rafale aircraft were formally incorporated into the IAF on September 10, 2020. Arrangements for this event were made primarily through local IAF resources.
Total spending at the event was Rs 41.32 lakhs, including Rs 9.18 lakh of GST.
To another complementary consultation on whether the government will privatize some aspects of defense in the coming days, the minister said that “we are giving special emphasis to indigenization.”
He said that 101 items have been identified that will be manufactured locally and not imported. ”