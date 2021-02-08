India Top Headlines

India Proved Wrong All Who Raised Apprehensions: Prime Minister on Government’s Handling of Covid-19 Pandemic | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on opposition parties on Monday for criticizing the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that India has proven wrong to all who raised apprehensions.

In response to the motion of thanks in the president’s speech, Modi said there were predictions that cillions of rupees would become infected and lakhs would die.

The world today appreciates India’s efforts to save humanity and the credit is not for any government or individual, “but the credit is for Hindustan,” he said.

Criticism is fine, but no one should allow acts that could break the country’s confidence, the prime minister said.

Modi said that India emerged as a pharmacy hub for the world during the pandemic, adding that the country is implementing the world’s largest vaccination program.

He also congratulated the scientific community for having devised a vaccine for the coronavirus in a very short time.

