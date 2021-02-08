In ‘mahapanchayats’, they promise to sow a stir in the states | India News

India Top Headlines

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, farmers and supporters attend a ‘Mahapanchayat’, organized by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Bhiwani District (PTI)

BHIWANI / NUH: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait held a mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Bhiwani on Sunday and called for support to intensify agitation against the three laws in other states as well.

In Nuh, his son Gaurav Tikait addressed another mahapanchayat of 10,000 villagers and claimed that the unrest would continue until the three laws were repealed.

“The agricultural protest has also started to spread to other parts of the country. So we decided to go to another state and have a meeting with the farmers and their leaders,” Tikait said in Bhiwani.

The BKU leader also called for unity among farmers from different states, claiming that the government was trying to divide the protesters on the basis of region and religion. “Two government representatives had come to meet me on Saturday, but I declined. Any discussion with the government will take place in the presence of 40 members of the kisan morcha,” he added.

Tikait’s call to expand the protest came a day after he said farmers would wait until October 2 for the Center to repeal the laws and then hold a “kranti” rally with 40 lakh tractors. The decision to target farmers in neighboring Haryana is crucial for Tikait, who until now had been leading the agitation only at UP Gate. He is known to wield considerable influence among farmers in western UP and it was his emotional call after the Republic Day violence that breathed new life into the turmoil on the Ghazipur border.

The Bhiwani mahapanchayat was attended by some 20,000 people. In addition to Tikait, farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal and Darshan Pal Singh participated in the event. This was the second mahapanchayat of Tikait in Haryana since the upheaval began in November last year; the first was at Kandela de Jind on February 3.

In addressing farmers, Tikait also appreciated the role of “khap” leaders in the upheaval. “There is not a single weak link in the whole movement. There will be no ghar wapsi until our demands are met,” the BKU leader told the meeting.

Since most of the farmers protesting around Delhi’s borders are from Punjab, he said that it is the 40-member Sanyukt Kisan Morcha delegation that will continue to negotiate with the Center. “We will support the leadership of Punjab and lead the delegation. We will not change any of our 40 members,” said the peasant leader.

Tikait also asked the young protesters to bring soil and water from their homes. “I urge you to visit the fields and apply the earth on your bodies. If you do this, none of you will sell your land to anyone, even in extreme situations. We have to save our land. Give me your anger and we will win this battle.” added.

In Nuh, Tikait’s son Gaurav attacked the Union agriculture minister for the three laws. “The minister has been asking us about issues with the laws. I want to ask him that if there was nothing wrong with the laws, why did the government accept more than 10 of the 15 points raised by the farmers’ unions in the meetings?” He asked. .

The mahapanchayat in the Sunhera village of Nuh was attended by around 10,000 people. In addition to Gaurav, Bhim’s army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, and three members of the district MLA Congress, Aftab Ahmed, Mohammad Iliyas and Mamman Khan also participated in the event.

Gaurav clarified that farmers would not leave any of the protest sites in NCR unless the laws are repealed. He also sought an impartial investigation into the Republic Day violence in Delhi. “They accuse us of insulting the Tricolor. But I must tell you that we can die and kill to save the national flag and its dignity,” he added.

Azad of the Bhim Army said that the farmers’ movement cannot be derailed on religious grounds. “A farmer has only one religion and that is agriculture. The crowd here today is proof of the unity between the different religions,” he added.