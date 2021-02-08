India Top Headlines

Having the vaccine does not mean we should be complacent, says Harsh Vardhan | India News

NEW DELHI: Having the Covid-19 vaccine does not mean one should be complacent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday, emphasizing that preventive measures must be followed now and also in the near future.

These comments were made by Vardhan, also president of the Indian Red Cross Society, while presiding over the distribution of masks and soaps among various transport unions, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

“I am very happy to be a part of the initiative to distribute masks as part of the Covid-19 response activities. This is part of a series of such distributions across the country.

“In Delhi itself, we have distributed masks at railway stations, sabji mandis and other places, considering the high chances of infection in these places,” he said in the statement.

Recognizing the efforts of the Indian Red Cross Society and emphasizing the need to follow appropriate Covid behavior even after the development of the vaccine, Vardhan said, the government has already started the largest vaccination campaign in the world.

“But having the vaccine does not mean that we should be complacent. In fact, all preventive measures should be followed by everyone now and also in the near future. With this in mind, it is commendable that the IRCS continues to distribute the masks. from a prevention perspective, ”he said.

Transportation drivers and helpers travel across the country and are vulnerable to infection, he said, adding that the masks distributed by the IRCS will be of great help to them.

Speaking about the Covid-19 situation, Vardhan said that India has one of the highest recovery rates in the world.

“Positive cases are also declining and stand at 1.48 lakh as of today. From a lab in January 2020, we now have 2,373 labs (to test for coronavirus). We have a capacity to run over a million tests. per day. We have completed cumulative tests of Rs 20 crore. This is the result of the ‘whole government’ and ‘whole society’ approach, “he said in the statement.

He further added that India has not only become self-sufficient in the production of masks, PPE equipment, fans, etc., but is also in a position to export them now.

On the ongoing vaccination campaign in the country, he said that so far more than 58 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

On the misinformation and rumors surrounding the vaccine, Vardhan said: “A lot of people are trying to spread misinformation and rumors related to the vaccine. I appeal to people not to believe such rumors.”

