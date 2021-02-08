India Top Headlines

Has Sasikala’s entry into Tamil Nadu shaken the ruling AIADMK? | India News

NEW DELHI: The release from jail of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister JJ Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala, and his subsequent visit to Tamil Nadu on Monday appear to have shaken the AIADMK government in the state.

After serving a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case of Rs 66.65 million since February 2017, Sasikala was released from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru on January 27. However, she was admitted to Government Victoria Hospital after testing positive for Covid. -19 while in prison.

Upon being discharged from the hospital on January 31, he stayed in a resort, about 35 km from Bangalore.

Sasikala, a former AIADMK secretary general who was expelled from the party in September 2017, entered Tamil Nadu from Karnataka in Athipalli in Krishnagiri district on Monday morning with much pomp and show. Later, he offered prayers at a temple of Goddess Mariamman in the city of Hosur in the district, about 40 kilometers from Bangalore.

His nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, who launched a separatist faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), claimed that several AIADMK officials showed up to welcome Sasikala. Although Sasikala has not revealed her political cards, it is clear that she is determined to stand up to the AIADMK government.

On the other hand, the Edappadi K Palaniswami government seems to have been nervous. Various steps have been taken to control Sasikala long before she was released from prison.

Ordinance to Seize the Poes Garden by Jayalalithaa

The AIADMK government got an ordinance promulgated in May last year to temporarily take control of Veda Nilayam, Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden, Chennai. He also decided to establish a foundation to turn the Veda Nilayam into a monument. This was to apparently avoid any possibility of Sasikala or Jayalalithaa’s relatives claiming possession of the house.

The day after Sasikala was released from prison, Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial house in the presence of Senior Vice Minister O Panneerselvam, cabinet colleagues and senior AIADMK leaders. The performance was a low-key affair, as the Madras high court had ordered that the general public not be allowed to enter the Veda Nilayam premises as the case was sub judice. “Only the main doors of the bungalow should be opened and participants should only enter the garden,” the high court had said.

Before Sasikala’s entry, strong security was deployed and CCTV cameras were installed not only around Veda Nilayam but also at the AIADMK office at Avvai Shanmugam Salai in Chennai.

Action against Sasikala’s relatives

On January 31, the day Sasikala was discharged from the hospital and transferred to a resort near the capital Karnataka, the Chennai Gathering took action against her relatives.

It issued orders to confiscate the properties of J Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran in the case of disproportionate assets.

Action against Sasikala supporters at AIADMK

On February 3, the AIADMK leadership even took action against its party members for showing loyalty to Sasikala. He fired his Karnataka secretary, MP Yuvaraj, for planning to meet with the former party secretary general.

Previously, AIADMK fired several officials for putting up posters welcoming Sasikala and citing her position as secretary general of the party.

Police complaints for the use of AIADMK flag

On February 4, the AIADMK filed two police complaints against Sasikala. A complaint asked the police to prohibit him from using the AIADMK party flag. The other was to express apprehensions that his supporters could create public order problems.

Consequently, the Tamil Nadu police banned more than five cars in his convoy and asked him not to use the party flag on his car.

The extent to which the issues were given importance is clear from the fact that Justice Minister CV Shunmugam, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and other senior AIADMK leaders came to the office of Police Director General JK Tripathy to present the complaints.

While speaking to journalists after filing the complaint, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K Munusamy said: “Only the cadre and AIADMK leadership can use the flag … Sasikala has no right to use the flag.”

He also said that Sasikala ceased to be a member of AIADMK because he had not renewed his membership in the party, which is mandatory once every five years for existing office holders, according to party statutes.

Sasikala ignores the police order

Although the Tamil Nadu police prohibited Sasikala from using the AIADMK flag on his car and asked him not to have more than five cars in his convoy, he gave both of them two shouts when he crossed into the state on Monday.

Their cars had the AIADMK flag and there were about 200 cars in their convoy, according to reports. ‘Chinnamma’, as it is lovingly addressed by its fans, was greeted by a large crowd waving the AIADMK and AMMK flags as it entered Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran defended the party flag in her car saying that she was still the general secretary of AIADMK as petitions about her ‘expulsion’ were sub judice.

