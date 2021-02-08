For those who turned the farm laws 180 degrees, I did what Manmohan said: PM Modi | India News

India Top Headlines

Prime Minister Modi said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had once called for the creation of a single market for agricultural products.

NEW DELHI: Political parties that have made a U-turn on new agricultural reforms should be proud that Modi has introduced policies that their leaders had once endorsed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday in response to the motion of thanks in the president’s speech at the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking about opposition support for the ongoing agitation against the new agricultural laws, said that his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, had also proposed a single market to sell agricultural products.

Prime Minister Modi read a quote in Rajya Sabha that he said belonged to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, adding that those who have now made a 180-degree turn in farm laws might agree with Singh, if not with Modi.

“There are other rigidities due to the marketing regime established in the 1930s that prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return,” the prime minister quoted Manmohan Singh as saying.

“… It is our intention to remove all those disadvantages, which stand in the way of India as it realizes its vast potential in a large common market,” added PM Modi.

“Manmohan Singh Ji had made clear his intentions to give farmers the freedom to sell their products and have a single market. And we are doing it now. Everyone should be proud.” Look, what Manmohan Singh Ji had said, Modi is having to do now. Feel proud! Modi said.

The statement by Prime Minister Modi comes amid the protest organized by farmers on different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted agricultural laws.

The three contentious laws are the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the 2020 Farmers’ Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.