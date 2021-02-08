India Top Headlines

Center cruel government, Gujarat will never rule Bengal: Mamata Banerjee | India News

CALCUTTA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticized the Center as “a cruel government” for its meager advance to the state after Cyclone Amphan and said “Gujarat will never be able to rule Bengal.”

Speaking on the last day of the final session of West Bengal’s 16th assembly, Banerjee also faced opposition for criticizing his vote on account and saying he was done with his sights set on the polls.

The energetic supreme of the Trinamool Congress, who spoke in the debate on the vote on account of Rs 2.99 lakh crore presented by her, said that even if this were done it was done for the welfare of the people and stated that her party would return to power in the state in the next assembly poll.

“Even if (the vote on account) is what the opposition says, where is the problem? It is for the welfare of the people. Some say that we are there for a few days. We will return with a huge mandate,” he said.

Banerjee lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of his government during his visit to the state on Monday, saying he had never seen a government as “cruel” as the one he led at the Center.

“Now that the polls are around the corner in West Bengal, it seems that there is nothing more to the BJP than Bengal. In this election all of your leaders and ministers are reaching places in the state that they don’t even know about.

“Gujarat will never be able to rule Bengal,” he said in an apparent reference to Modi’s visit and those of Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the state later this week.

Criticizing the BJP-led government in the Center, he said that the prime minister during his visit to the state after the devastating cyclone Amphan had announced just RS 1000 crore.

“That money was also given as an advance. I have never seen such a cruel government. We had to spend more than 2.542 million rupees over the last budget to deal with the situation due to Cylone Amphan and Covid-19,” said a presented a budget supplementary in this regard.

On accusations of massive corruption by the opposition in aid distribution after Amphan, he admitted that there may be some errors, but they were corrected.

Banerjee said it will inaugurate a total of 19 projects in the state on Monday and Tuesday with an investment of Rs 72,200 crore and create job opportunities for 3.2 lakh people.

The session concluded after approving the compensation for the vote on account, which was presented on February 5, and the supplementary budget.

Banerjee participated in the House photoshoot, which was boycotted by opponents BJP, Left, and congressmen. Assembly members participated in it.

