Apni Party Srinagar & Shopian bags, eyes 10 DDC more | India News

SRINAGAR: Altaf Bukhari’s Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) has pocketed the Srinagar and Shopian district development councils and leaves no stones unturned to secure the majority of the 10 DDC in Kashmir. Its candidates were elected president and vice president in both DDC with the support of independents. Most of the DDCs in the Jammu division, on the expected lines, will be headed by BJP winners.

This will definitely reduce the political space of the Popular Alliance Declaration for Gupkar (PAGD) of the main parties, the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party, the People’s Conference, the J&K People’s Movement and the CPM. In particular, PAGD was only able to win three seats in Srinagar and two in Shopian of the 14 that were contested in each district.

Bukhari, who is perceived as the “man of the Center in the valley”, told TOI: “This is the beginning of real democracy and the politics of truth in the territory of the Union.” We will follow people’s problems to the end, come what may. ”

Elections to 280 DDC constituencies were held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19 last year. This was the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the old state into Union territories last year.

JKAP’s Aftab Malik became president of Srinagar DDC, with the votes of 10 elected members of which seven were independent. They have pledged their support for JKAP. Bilal Ahmad, also from JKAP, was elected vice president. PDP’s Manzoor Ahmad Bhat got just four votes. Interestingly, the only BJP member in the Srinagar DDC, Ajaz Hussian, endorsed Malik for the presidency.

Srinagar DDC has 14 members: seven independent, three from JKAP and one from NC, BJP, PDP and JKMP.

Elections for president and vice president in the Shopian district of southern Kashmir have further affected the Gupkar Alliance. JKAP served as President and Vice President at Shopian DDC. JKAP’s Bilqees Akhtar, who will be Shopian’s first president, got eight votes while her rival from the Gupkar Alliance got six. The winner of the vice president position, which also went to JKAP, was decided by draw by draw. A PAGD member voted in favor of JKAP, which brought the position to Irfan Manhas.

Of the 14 seats in Shopian, four were each for NC and independents, while the count for PDP, JKAP, and Congress was three, two, and one, respectively. Later, three of the four independent members and one from NC and Congress joined JKAP. An independent member went to NC.

The DDC in the highly terrorist infested Kulgam district in southern Kashmir has gone to CPM. Mohammad Afzal, who is also the district secretary of the CPM, was unanimously elected as the first president of the Kulgam DDC. It was supported by all 13 members.

The vice president position went to NC. In Kulgam, NC and the CPM each won five seats, two were held by Congress and two by the PDP.

BJP assumed the presidency of the two DDCs in Jammu and Kathua. The saffron party, with 11 of the 14 members in Jammu DDC, will head the council. Domana Bharat Bushan, a member of the BJP from Bhalwal and a former MLA from Raipur, was elected unopposed as president of Jammu DDC. Suraj Singh, a member of Khour’s DDC, was elected unopposed as Vice President.

Suchetgarh’s independent DDC member Taranjit Singh Tony, a well-known critic of BJP, proposed the names of Bharat Bushan and Suraj Singh for the positions of president and vice president.

In Kathua, the BJP won 13 out of 14 seats: the only member of the opposition is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Colonel (retired) Maan Singh and Raghunandan Singh Babloo were elected unopposed as President and Vice President.

