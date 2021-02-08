India Top Headlines

After Rajnath’s emotional appeal, Lok Sabha takes up the debate from Prez’s leadership | India News

NEW DELHI: After days of interruptions due to opposition protests, proceedings in Lok Sabha began on Monday after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called on members to respect tradition and allow debate on the Motion of thanks to the president’s speech.

In emotionally calling on legislators from all parties to show respect for the president, Singh said: “Most members, in personal interactions, agree that traditions must not be broken… institutions must not be degraded. Safeguarding the dignity of an institution is the responsibility not of one but of all parties. Rajya Sabha has already concluded the discussion, why can’t we? Singh said.

The defense minister also said that members are free to express opinions on issues of their choice, including agricultural laws. “Let us continue the healthy and vibrant tradition of democracy in our country,” Singh said, adding: “We must not forget that even the president is part of Parliament and we must all show him respect.”

When House proceedings finally began, BJP Deputy Hooghly in West Bengal Locket Chatterjee attacked the West Bengal government, citing how it has denied its people the benefits of various core schemes due to political reasons. “If you want to do Rajneeti (politics), do it with us and not with the people,” he stressed.

Is Jai Sri Ram slang? The Mamata government insults Ram and Sita. They (the Bengal government) are obsessed with appeasement policy. They practice politics by 30%, “he said, adding that the BJP will not allow the state to become” East Pakistan. ” “Mamata Banerjee deceived the Bengal farmers who have been suffering for the past 10 years, but she is silent and now, for politics, she sent her MPs to the Singhu border,” said the BJP MP.

Earlier, while agreeing to start the debate, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said the opposition only wanted farmers’ issues to be debated for two to four hours.

