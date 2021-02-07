India Top Headlines

With 12,059 new Covid-19 cases, India’s count reaches 1,08,26,363 | India News

NEW DELHI: With 12,059 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,08,26,363 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said Sunday.

India has reported 11,805 discharges and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total discharges and the death toll to 1.05,22,601 and 1,54,996 respectively.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 has reached 1.48,766, according to the Ministry of Health of the Union, while so far 57.75,322 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

India on Saturday set a record by crossing the historic total cumulative Covid-19 tests of 20 crore.

Meanwhile, as of February 6, a total of 20,13,68,378 samples have been analyzed for Covid-19. Of these, 6,95,789 samples were analyzed yesterday, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Times of India