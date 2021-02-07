India Top Headlines

Uttarakhand flood: Army deploys four columns, medical teams | India News

NEW DELHI: The army on Sunday deployed four columns and two medical teams to the rescue of people affected by a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga River after part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke in Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, authorities said.

They said an Army engineering task force was also deployed to Ringi village in Joshimath.

More than 150 workers working on an energy project in Tapovan-Reni are feared to have died, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said, citing the project in charge. Three bodies have been recovered.

“The loss of precious lives due to the outbreak of the glacier at Chamoli is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the grieving families. Two Armed Forces helicopters have been flown from Bareilly to Joshimath for rescue and relief operations,” the minister tweeted Defense, Rajnath Singh. .

“I have been looking at the images from the Chamoli district of the damage caused by the glacier explosion. At this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people affected by the tragedy. Praying for the well-being of the people of Uttarakhand.” he said.

The military has also commissioned several of its helicopters to help the civil administration rescue people from flood-affected areas, officials said.

“So far, four Army columns and two medical teams have been deployed,” said a military official. A column comprises 30 to 40 people.

Officials said the Indian Air Force has operated C-130 and AN32 transport jets to transport National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to the affected areas.

Times of India