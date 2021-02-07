There are 50-100 people missing working on the energy project; 2 bodies recovered: Uttarakhand DGP | India News
DEHRADUN: An estimated 50 to 100 people working on an energy project in the Tapovan-Reni area of Uttarakhand are missing following search and rescue operations that began, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Sunday after A glacier broke and caused a flash flood in Chamoli district. Kumar said at least two bodies have been recovered, while some wounded have been rescued after state disaster response forces arrived in the affected areas.
He said the energy project in Tapovan-Reni has been completely swept away.
“The situation is now under control. There is a dam in Srinagar and has contained the flow. The energy project has suffered the damage. ”
“Our preliminary estimate is that there are between 50 and 100 people missing who were working on and around the power project,” the state police chief said.
Crews had reached the scene very quickly from Joshimath (about 20 minutes away) and rescued some wounded, while two bodies were also found, he said.
“We can give them a clear picture at night,” Kumar said.
