Terrorists plan to set up hideouts in Jammu to receive weapons from Pakistan: DGP | India News

JAMMU: Stating that Jammu has always been a target of Pakistan and its agencies, Police Director General Dilbag Singh said on Sunday that terrorists are planning to set up their hideouts here to receive weapons and ammunition from across the border and smuggle them in. to Kashmir.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are alert to the challenge, he added.

Singh said the arrest of the Lashker-e-Mustafa chief from the Kunjwani area of ​​Jammu on Saturday reflects the force’s determination to scuttle the nefarious designs of the neighboring country that sponsors terrorism and drugs on the Union territory. .

“Jammu has always been a target of Pakistan, its sponsored terror groups, ISI and the agencies that run the militancy at J&K. In the past, religious sites were repeatedly attacked and recently there had been a grenade attack on a temple in Rajouri.

“The police have received information and are taking action (to thwart any attempt to disturb the peace and damage community harmony),” the police chief told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Singh said that the recently launched Lashkar-e-Mustafa is an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Muhammad group and that most of its members were arrested in Kashmir or Jammu.

“The questioning of their commander (who was arrested in the city of Jammu on Saturday) continues and their disclosure suggests that they wanted to extend the militancy to Jammu and establish hiding places so that they can dump the weapons and ammunition received from Pakistan before smuggling into Kashmir or anywhere else, ”he said.

DGP said it was happy that the police stopped the terrorist in time and the plan was thwarted.

“Both Jammu and Kashmir police are working in coordination and are ready to meet any challenge with determination … We have a 100 percent success rate in cases where the police seized weapons, ammunition and drugs that were dropped from the air by drones or smuggled by other means, “he said.

Singh said Pakistan is gambling with the lives of young people by luring them into militancy, using drugs to ruin their lives and also smuggling to use the money for terrorism.

“All these three things are happening together from Pakistan. The threat of drugs is a great challenge as it is well organized with the support and patronage of Pakistan, ”he said.

The DGP said that both Jammu, Kashmir and Punjab share borders with Pakistan and remain the target of drug trafficking.

“We have seen the recovery of a truck loaded with 685 kg of drugs on the Attari border in Punjab in recent times. BSF also seized the largest amount of drugs when it recovered 66 kg of narcotics from J & K’s Arnia sector.

“We have successfully thwarted repeated drug smuggling attempts in Kupwara and Baramulla in northern Kashmir and Poonch, Rajouri and Samba in the Jammu region. The police have done everything possible against the threat and have managed to seize the contraband that is taken from J&K, ”he said.

However, he said, there are several modes of transportation and some shipments are likely to have reached their destination after escaping from vigilante forces.

“We all have to come together to continue our fight against the threat with more vigor,” he said.

