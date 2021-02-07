Spreading rumors is not part of freedom of the press, says Prakash Javadekar | India News

India Top Headlines

PUNE: The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, said on Sunday that he always wanted freedom of the press, but that the media should also be responsible for their work.

Citing the example of a “misreported” incident of Republic Day violence during the tractor demonstration by farmers, Javadekar said that spreading rumors is not part of freedom of the press.

Addressing a program, the Union minister said: “As their minister, I always want freedom of the press. It is free and freedom must always be maintained. But they must also be responsible for their work.”

“The peasant who has died in an accident during the tractor rally on Republic Day, tweeted a famous reporter who has died from a police bullet. Is this freedom of the press? In the country. Spread rumors it is not part of freedom of the press, “he said.

The minister advised the media to verify the facts and comment. “If someone criticizes the government, we never oppose it, we welcome it,” he said.

Speaking about the ‘toolkit’ case, the Minister said that we got to know the full plan of that organization on how they planned to defame India, we have received all the data.

“India is a strong nation, no conspiracy of this type will affect us. But how people conspire, how they tie people inside and outside the country, we get to know every piece of information through that (toolkit),” he added.

According to the Delhi police, the Toolkit account was run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to carry out a digital attack after the Republic Day incident.

On January 26, protesters broke through barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in various parts of the national capital during the January 26 protest, the “tractor rally” organized by farmers. Protesters also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument, the Red Fort, and displayed their flags from its walls.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the 2020 Farmers’ Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.

