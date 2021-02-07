India Top Headlines

Sonia Gandhi urges all party workers and volunteers to help the people of Uttarakhand, affected by the disaster | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday urged all party workers and volunteers to help those affected by a massive glacier breach in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath in relief and rescue efforts.

In a statement, the head of Congress expressed concern about the news of a glacier rupture in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away the hydroelectric plants, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

“I pray for the safety of all and call on the workers and volunteers of Congress to assist the people and authorities in their relief and rescue efforts. The Indian National Congress supports the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis.” said.

Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi also said that the flood disaster in Chamoli district due to the outbreak of the glacier is very tragic and offered his condolences to the people of Uttarakhand.

“The state government must provide immediate assistance to all victims. Colleagues in Congress must also unite in relief work,” he tweeted.

Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she prays for all those caught up in the disaster.

“I urge all workers in Congress to help and support relief and rescue operations,” he tweeted.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke at Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, causing massive flooding in the Dhauli Ganga River and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Two power projects, NTPC’s Hydel Tapovan-Vishnugad Project and Hydel Rishi Ganga Project, suffered significant damage and dozens of workers were trapped in tunnels as floodwaters poured in.

Sixteen men were rescued safely from a tunnel at the Tapovan project. Uttarakhand’s chief minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, said seven bodies were recovered and at least 125 were missing.

Times of India