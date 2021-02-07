PM Modi to launch ‘Asom Mala’ today, the cornerstone of two hospitals in Assam | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for two hospitals on Sunday and launch ‘Asom Mala’, a program for state highways and main district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district.“I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ‘Asom Mala’ program will be launched, which will boost the state’s road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity,” PM Modi tweeted.

“The foundation stones will be laid for the medical schools and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo. This will boost Assam’s health infrastructure. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in health care. This has benefited not only Assam. but to the entire Northeast, “he said in another added tweet.

‘Asom Mala’, which aims to help improve state highways and the road network of the main districts of the state.

“The program is unique in its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage to the Road Asset Management System (ROMS),” the Prime Minister’s Office press release stated.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Modi posted another tweet along with several images of the preparations being made for his visit to Assam. “I am glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Happy to have yet another chance to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue to work for the comprehensive development of Assam,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be present on the occasion.

The two medical colleges and hospitals are being established in Biswanath and Charaideo at an estimated total project cost of more than Rs 1.1 billion. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and a seating capacity of 100 MBBS. The increase in the number of medical colleges and hospitals will not only mitigate the shortage of doctors in the state, but will also make Assam a center for tertiary care and medical education for the entire northeast region.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation in Haldia, West Bengal.

At around 4.50pm, he will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal.