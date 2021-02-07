PM Modi laid the first stone of ‘Asom Mala’, two hospitals: Key points | India News

India Top Headlines

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Assam:

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for two hospitals and launch ‘Asom Mala’, a program for state highways and main district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district.Later in the day, Modi is also scheduled to visit West Bengal, where he will dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation in Haldia and some other infrastructure projects.This is Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to these two states for the elections in a month after his last visit on the occasion of Parikrama Diwas on 23 January.* The love that the people of Assam have given me keeps calling me over and over again.* I saw the illuminated diyas before my arrival. It looked beautiful. I am grateful to the people here.

Laying of the first stone of two medical schools

The two medical colleges and hospitals are being established in Biswanath and Charaideo at an estimated total project cost of more than Rs 1.1 billion. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and a seating capacity of 100 MBBS. The increase in the number of medical colleges and hospitals will not only mitigate the shortage of doctors in the state, but will also make Assam a center for tertiary care and medical education for the entire northeast region.

Asom Mala Launch

‘Asom Mala’, which aims to help improve state highways and the road network of the main districts of the state. The government said that Asom Mala will provide quality interconnection roads between national highways and the rural road network, as well as facilitate seamless multimodal transport. It will interconnect economic growth centers with transportation corridors and improve interstate connectivity.