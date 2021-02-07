No ‘homemade wapsi’ until farmers’ demands are met: Rakesh Tikait | India News

India Top Headlines

No 'homemade wapsi' until farmers' demands are met: Rakesh Tikait

CHARKHI DADRI: Stating that the agitation against the Center’s agricultural laws is a popular movement that will not fail, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, said on Sunday that there will be no “ghar wapsi” until the demands of protesting farmers.

Tikait praised the role of the “khap panchayats” (caste councils) and their leaders in supporting the farmers’ movement.

Addressing a “Kisan Mahapanchayat” near here, Tikait said the government should repeal controversial farm laws, formulate new legislation to ensure continuation of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, and release recently arrested farmers. .

“There will be no ‘ghar wapsi’ until farmers’ demands are met,” he said.

“Yeh jan andolan hai, yeh fail nahi hoga (this is a popular movement, this will not fail),” he added.

Tikait said that the campaign against agricultural laws is going strong. With many “khap” leaders present at the “mahapanchayat”, Tikait praised their role in strengthening the uproar.

Dadri’s independent MLA and Sangwan Khap chief Sombir Sangwan, who in December withdrew his support for the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, calling it “anti-farmer”, was present at the event.

At the beginning of February 3, Tikait had addressed his first “Kisan Mahapanchayat” at Kandela de Haryana in Jind.

The BKU leader of Uttar Pradesh has been camping in Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border as part of a campaign by farmers’ unions against the central laws enacted in September.

Tikait said that “perhaps” they date back to the days of King Harshvardhana and have been playing their role in society ever since.

The BKU leader said that when the farmers’ uproar started, attempts were made to divide it by calling it the Punjab and Haryana upheaval.

Seeking to project unity among farmers’ unions, Tikait said that “manch (stage) and panch (leaders leading the fuss) will not change.”

The BKU leader, whose emotional appeal had recently revived the protest that was losing momentum after the January 26 violence in Delhi, said that people from different sectors of society were leading and being part of the uproar.

Warning the protesting farmers, Tikait said: “Some people will try to divide them as Sikhs, not Sikhs, but they must stand together.”

Tikait again praised BKU Punjab leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, who was present at the occasion, for providing solid leadership to the uproar.

“Rajewal is our great leader, he is very wise. We will fight this battle strongly,” he said.

Tikait also mentioned the tragedy caused by a glacier outbreak at Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused massive flooding in the Dhauli Ganga River and caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

“A great tragedy has struck Uttarakhand. I appeal to the BKU family and other farmers’ organizations to lend a hand and help the local administration,” he said.

He urged everyone to conserve water and plant trees to protect the environment.

Meanwhile, taking a lesson from the Jind Mahapanchayat where the stage had collapsed, the organizers had bricked the stage this time.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since the end of November 2020 on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a roll back of the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Protesting farmers have expressed fear that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of large corporations.

However, the government has argued that the new laws will provide better opportunities for farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

