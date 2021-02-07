India Supports Friends, Says Jaishankar as Indian-Made Vaccines Arrive in Afghanistan | India News

India Top Headlines

Vaccines made in India reach Afghanistan. Support our friends, always. #VaccineMaitri https://t.co/bONIWho149 – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) 1612681997000

KABUL: India will always stand by its friends, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said when a shipment of Indian-made vaccines arrived in Afghanistan on Sunday.On Twitter, Jaishankar said: “Vaccines made in India are coming to Afghanistan. Support our friends, always.”

As part of its humanitarian gesture, India on Sunday sent Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan on an Air India Mumbai-Delhi-Kabul flight.

So far, India has supplied Indian-made Covid-19 vaccines to neighboring countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.