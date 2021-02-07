High alert in Uttar Pradesh when glacier breaks in neighboring Uttarakhand | India News

India Top Headlines

The mind is saddened by the warning of many civilians about the disaster caused by the rupture of the glacier in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.… Https://t.co/JBJdKstrD7 – Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) 1612689030000

LUCK: The government of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday called on authorities in all districts on the banks of the Ganges River to be on high alert and continuously monitor the water level after a glacier broke at Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.The glacier explosion caused massive flooding in the Dhauli Ganga River and caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.More than 150 workers working on an energy project in Tapovan-Reni are feared to have died, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said, citing the project in charge. Three bodies were recovered.In the disaster alert issued on Sunday to all district magistrates in UP, the Relief Commissioner said: “The report has been received of the breakdown of a part of the Nandadevi glacier in Uttarakhand. The districts on the Ganges River (banks) they should be at a high alert level and the water level monitoring should be done 24 × 7.“If necessary, people must be evacuated.” The NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company have been instructed to be on high alert, the statement added.In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “To address the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, the government of Uttar Pradesh will provide all possible assistance.”In another tweet, Adityanath said: “Feel sad for the disaster that took place after a glacier broke and many people disappeared. I ask Lord Ram to give peace to souls who have passed away, force aggrieved relatives to bear the loss and speedy recovery of the wounded. ”

Later in a statement, Adityanath said that in case of rising water level, people residing on the banks of the Ganges River should move to another location if necessary.

The prime minister also appealed to the people not to believe the rumors or spread them.

“People should exercise caution and not venture to the river banks. In case of adverse circumstances, cooperate with the district administration. The UP government is taking all necessary measures,” he said.