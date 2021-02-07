India Top Headlines

Government conspiracy against farmers strengthened their protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait | India News

CHARKHI DADRI (HARYANA): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said Sunday that the central government’s conspiracy against farmers has strengthened his protest against the recently enacted farm laws.

Farmers unions today held a mahapanchayat in Charkhi Dadri, where thousands of farmers gathered. Peasant leaders such as Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Darshan Pal Singh were present at the mahapanchayat.

Addressing the meeting, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said: “They (the central government) don’t care if the country is broken. Using the theme of the national flag, they tried to demotivate us. To weaken the protest, they conspired against us. But we went out. ” stronger after two days. Our demand is to repeal the agricultural laws, make a law on MSP and release the jailed farmers. ”

“The youth here have called for the agricultural laws to be repealed for now. What will happen if they ask the government to leave their posts? We will not tolerate how our people were misled to the Red Fort,” he added.

Peasant leader Darshan Pal Singh said: “I want to tell the Khap Panchayats of Haryana that what happened in Punjab should also happen in Haryana. The BJP government should fall in Haryana. The central government had conspired against us on January 26. The movement has gotten bigger after January 29. ”

Protesting farmers called for a ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) across the country on Saturday. The heavy security deployment continued on the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) on Sunday morning as the farmers’ protest against three agricultural laws enters on the 74th.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the 2020 Farmers’ Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.

