Glacier explosion takes a heavy toll on NTPC’s Tapovan project: 148 missing, main dam razed | India News

India Top Headlines

ITBP staff conduct a search and rescue operation in the Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke at Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand (PTI)

The glacial outbreak in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning greatly affected the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric plant project under construction by the National Thermal Power Corporation in the Chamoli district, as nearly 150 of its workers disappeared and its main dam was razed.

According to an action report taken by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority issued at 5pm on Sunday, “more than 148 NTPC employees and 22 of Rishiganga’s hydroelectric power projects (another power project) have gone missing. “. He also said that more than “12 workers trapped in the Edit tunnel (passage to the main tunnel) have been rescued, but 30 workers in the main tunnel are still trapped.” A senior NTPC official told TOI: “The main dam and an office have been washed away by flash flooding. The approximate cost of the total NTPC project is around Rs 13,500 crore and the expected loss due to the glacial outbreak is estimated at about 450 million rupees. ”

The official said: “As it was Sunday, most of the engineers had left and some of those who were supposed to come to work were expected to arrive only around noon. When the glacial outbreak occurred around 10 am, These engineers escaped death – a colony of workers near the flood that endured the brunt of the glacial outbreak. And that is why nearly 150 workers have disappeared. ” Around 200 civil engineers have been working on the NTPC power project since construction began.

The cornerstone of the 520 MW hydroelectric project, which is expected to generate more than 2.5k GWh of electricity annually, was laid by then-Union energy minister PM Saeed on February 14, 2005 and its construction began in 2006.

The project was in an advanced stage of completion and power production was supposed to begin in the next year. However, with the main dam razed and NTPC suffering heavy losses of its men and machines, the fate of the project is now in balance.