Glacier breaks in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, causing flash floods in Dhauli Ganga | India News

NEW DELHI: A glacier explosion in the Raini area of ​​Chamoli in the Garhwal Himalaya of Uttarakhand on Sunday caused a flash flood that endangered the lives of people living near the riverbank. The water flooding has reportedly caused damage to the nearby hydroelectric plant. Authorities have issued a high alert from Chamoli to Haridwar.

Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat is expected to conduct an aerial reconnaissance shortly. The CM has called an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and supervise rescue and relief operations.

According to initial reports, the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric power station appears to have been compromised amid a flood of water gushing from the Ganges River.

Reports suggest that there has been serious damage due to the failure of the Tapovan-Vishnugad Dam and some people are believed to have drowned as well, although a clear picture has yet to be achieved.

Several workers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project are feared missing.

The government publishes the helpline numbers

Prime Minister Rawat urged people not to spread rumors through old flood videos and released the numbers of the helplines.

“If you are stranded in the affected areas and need help. Contact the disaster operations center at 1070 or 9557444486,” Rawat said.

Rescue operation underway

Meanwhile, officials said settlements near the river banks from Chamoli to Rishikesh and Haridwar are being cleared.

The Minister of State, Interior Ministry, Nityanand Rai, said that two teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have arrived at the scene and three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have left Dehradun. Three additional teams will arrive at the disaster site with the help of the IAF helicopter until evening, ANI reported.

Although the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, cities have been put on alert.

A government spokesman said there was not much human habitation at the site where the glacier broke, but several power projects were affected.

The government has also asked people in the area not to venture near the Ganges River.

(With inputs from agencies)

