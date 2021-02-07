Didi’s ‘ego’ deprived Bengal farmers of central plans: Nadda | India News

India Top Headlines

BJP National Chairman JP Nadda addresses a public rally in Nabadwip on Saturday. (ANI photo)

MALDA / NABADWIP: BJP President JP Nadda confronted Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, alleging that she was depriving herself of the benefits of central government schemes due to her “ego”.

“Mamata didi has done a great injustice to Bengal farmers. Trapped in her ego, she did not allow Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. Her stubborn stance deprived 70 lakh Bengal farmers of making a profit for more than two years. A farmer he lost Rs 14,000 in the process, “he said before having lunch with farmers in Sahapur village in Malda district.

The BJP chairman pointed to the Nabadwip party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in South Bengal and coined a slogan: Onek hoyechhe Mamata, paribartan chaihhe janata (Enough of Mamata, people want change). But he ended his speech with the slogan ‘Jai Bharat, Jai Bangla’ which sounded similar to Mamata’s.

Attacking the CM’s belated response, Nadda said: “After realizing that 25 lakh farmers have applied online to Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, the CM has said that they want to implement the plan. He has missed the bus.”

Nadda also cited a number of welfare plans, namely Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana and Soubhagya Yojana, and said: “Mamata-ji was erected as a wall to prevent the prime minister’s welfare plans in Bengal.”

Nadda also criticized Mamata for walking the extra mile for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “The Congress since Jawaharlal Nehru did not take an interest in Netaji. Now, after the prime minister came to Calcutta to observe the 125th anniversary of the birth, the CM took the commemorative initiatives,” he said.