Covid jabs have a side effect: vaccine envy | India News

Infectious disease consultant Dr. Kirti Sabnis (dressed in black) had to get her son a toy ‘shield’ to compensate for the blow he received

Eighteen-year-old Nitant Pandya, the youngest in his family and generally the most pampered of all, suddenly found himself navigating a new normal, of not receiving his share, when the gift of life came for the rest of his family. last month. .

When the launch of the vaccine turned the tide for healthcare workers for whom the past 10 months had been exhausting, Nitant was “happy” to see his family immunized. However, the recently disenfranchised teenager couldn’t help but feel a little jealous after everyone in the Pandya household: his grandfather and father (both doctors); his mother (hospital administrator); and his sister (a medical resident) – were hit with joy except for him.

“I am very discouraged because I know it will be a long, long time before I receive my first dose of the vaccine. And although my paranoia that it could infect the elderly in my family has disappeared, I do not see their life change much because they can still infect me. And that secretly makes me happy! “Admits Nitant while reveling in his unique point of view. “I love how I still hold them back and they can’t do what they want!” he laughs.

“Yes, that’s true. Given my son’s age, he’s likely to get the vaccine in the last phase and all our attempts to tease him – that he couldn’t accompany us to dinners and outings after the vaccine – failed,” he laughs. Dr. Samir Pandya, a gynecologist from Santacruz.

At a time when new words and phrases like Covidiot, anti-vaxxer, WFH, coronageddon and superspreader have taken over people’s lexicon, there is another new pandemic term on the horizon: vaccine envy, a sentiment that is little. it is likely to fade until the general public begins receiving the much-requested immunization. And when it comes to the same family divided by the prick of a needle, the dynamics can be a strange mix of hope, joy, and playful jealousy.

For Saly Susheel, deputy director of nursing at Hiranandani Hospital, a crucial competition is heating up at home. Producing targeted antibodies not only to boost her personal immunity against the virus, but also to beat her husband, who threw an “antibody test” on her after injecting the vaccine last week. “My husband had contracted Covid a few months ago and he thinks he has more antibodies in him than I do despite the vaccine! I’m waiting for my second prick, after which I will do a serological test for both of us to see who wins,” she sighs .

Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Sudeshna Ray’s turn at the vaccine brought a palpable sense of victory among her family, as her husband and children frantically shared photos of their newly vaccinated wife and mother with friends, family, and colleagues, relieved that “At least one of us is safe even if Covid ends the world.” And Ray has been enjoying the brief bursts of attention. “On the day of my vaccination, my husband gave me a large breakfast. My children hailed me as a hero, my mother has been showing me to her family and friends they have been constantly monitoring how I feel. It feels good because the workers of the health doesn’t get as much attention. ”

A near war broke out on a live broadcast recently when Dr. KK Aggarwal, a New Delhi-based physician, faced the wrath of his screaming wife over a phone call when he learned that her husband had been vaccinated without her. While his feeling of abandonment is unlikely to last too long as he belongs to the medical fraternity, vaccinating non-medical family members, especially younger ones like Nitant, will come at a rate that could extend into the fall. or even next spring.