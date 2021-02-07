India Top Headlines

Chamoli Flood: Uttarakhand Police Issue Advisory Urging People to “Be Patient” | India News

CHAMOLI: As an avalanche and flooding in a Chamoli village destroyed many houses on Sunday, Uttarakhand police issued a flood advisory saying that the water level could rise in Srinagar, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

“The water level in Srinagar can rise to 536.00 m at 4:00 PM. In Rishikesh, the water level can rise to 340.50 m at 8:00 PM and in Haridwar the water level can reach 294 00:00 am to 9:00 pm The danger level will cross Srinagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar, “Uttarakhand police said in their advisory.

Police also asked people to be patient while relief and rescue work is carried out. Five teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the scene.

The Union Ministry of the Interior (MHA) is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauliganga River suddenly rose after an avalanche near a power project in the village of Raini in the Tapovan area of ​​the district of Chamoli on Sunday, MoS Home said Nityanand Rai.

“If you are stranded in the affected areas and need help. Please contact the Disaster Operations Center at 1070 or 9557444486,” Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reported.

A massive flood was reported in the Dhauliganga River, following an avalanche near the Rishiganga Power Project in Chamoli district on Sunday. The power project was damaged due to a glacier breach in Raini village in the Tapovan area of ​​the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, police said.

“Some bodies of water flooded and destroyed many houses on the banks of the river due to a shower or a rupture of the reservoir. It is feared that there are victims and hundreds of ITBP staff members rushed to rescue,” ITBP officials said.

The Chamoli District Magistrate has also instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the banks of the Dhauliganga River.

A warning has been issued for people to avoid going to the banks of the Ganges River.

Times of India